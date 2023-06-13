Mark Brunell believes Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff can be even better in 2023

Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell is confident that Jared Goff has the potential to elevate his game even further in the upcoming 2023 season. Goff's impressive performance at the end of the 2022 season, where he went on a remarkable streak of 324 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, played a significant role in the Lions' success. With a strong supporting cast, a solid defensive unit, and Goff's commitment to ball security, the Lions have a promising foundation to build upon for the future.

With a talented supporting cast, a formidable defense, and an excellent coaching staff, Brunell believes Goff has the opportunity to take his game to new heights in the upcoming season.

“If you take care of the football as a quarterback, you’re going to win football games and that’s it,” Brunell said. “The statistics will prove that. Take care of the football, whoever has the ball in their hands. If you do that, you’re going to win football games.

“We’re going to have a good defense, we’ve got a good supporting cast, I love our system, good coaching staff. Our coordinator is amazing and I can’t say enough about him. If the quarterback takes care of the ball, we run the ball well, do all the things we talk about doing, we will win some football games, but we have to go out there and do it.”

Bottom Line – Safeguarding Success

With Jared Goff's progress in protecting the football, the Detroit Lions have a clear formula for success. The importance of ball security cannot be overstated, as evidenced by the team's improved record in the previous season. Goff's commitment to limiting turnovers, combined with a strong supporting cast, a solid defense, and exceptional coaching, creates an environment primed for victory. As the Lions prepare for the 2023 season, Goff's continued growth in this area will be pivotal in determining the team's success. By safeguarding possession and capitalizing on their strengths, the Lions can pave the way for a bright future.