Marvin Bagley III agrees to extension with Detroit Pistons

Not long after he dunked on the rest of the basketball world during the 2022 NBA Draft, Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has taken care of another important matter of business – this time, within the organization. The team has announced a three-year contract extension for Marvin Bagley III worth a total of $37.5 million.

He had been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent tomorrow.

Can confirm that the Pistons re-signed Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year/$37.5 deal. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 30, 2022

Marvin Bagley III is back with a multi-year extension with the Pistons

Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke University, was acquired by the Pistons during last season’s NBA Trade Deadline from the Sacramento Kings in a deal that sent Trey Lyles, Josh Jackson and draft picks to Sacramento. He appeared in 18 games with the Pistons following the deal, averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while also shooting a career-best 55.5%.

He spoke highly of the organization during his end-of-season media availability:

“When I got here, the spirits were high in the locker room,” he said in April. “We took every game seriously and we approached every day with a mindset of just getting better. These past few weeks have been exciting for me. Probably the most fun I’ve had playing the game, and that’s how it’s supposed to feel. I’m used to being in an environment and group where playing basketball is fun.”

