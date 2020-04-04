Matt Patricia says COVID-19 will not stop Detroit Lions from adapting to ‘any situation’

Due to COVID-19, many of us have been forced to work from home and that is no different for NFL coaches.

You have heard the stories of coaches spending unimaginable hours at team facilities during the offseason as they do everything they can to make sure their team is ready for the upcoming season.

Now those coaches have been forced to work from home, which presents quite a few challenges. Despite those challenges, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia says he is doing everything he possibly can to prepare for the 2020 season.

From The Detroit News:

“Normally we are just quarantined at the office,” Patricia said, speaking figuratively during a Friday interview with WJR 760. “That’s pretty much what we do. This is by far the most I’ve ever been home, probably in my entire working career in football. There are certainly parts of it we’re trying to figure out, but honestly, I love my kids, I love my wife. I’s great to be around them and just to be in a situation where everybody, first and foremost, is safe and healthy. That’s the important thing.”

“It’s obviously a unique situation for all of us, not to be hands-on, working directly with everybody,” he said. “We (normally) have a lot of meetings, group meetings, being able to watch film and being able to discuss topics in that board-room setting. It’s been a little bit of a different challenge for us, but there are different apps and software out there that we’re using right now to kind of be able to do those things, which is great, so we can stay on top of the work that needs to be done.”

“I think we always adapt to any situation,” he said. “We’ve proven that through the history of the NFL, through all the different schedules and schedule changes and different timelines we’ve had through the course of the years. Everyone just always adapts and you move forward. Certainly, we’re always trying to do everything we can to work within the parameters we’re given.”

At this point, let’s just hope there is a 2020 NFL season!