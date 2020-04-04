58.3 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 4, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Matt Patricia says COVID-19 will not stop Detroit Lions from adapting to ‘any situation’

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
clear sky
58.3 ° F
62.6 °
53 °
30 %
2.5mph
1 %
Fri
59 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
52 °
Mon
49 °
Tue
52 °

Must Read

General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

97.1 The Ticket forced to layoff on-air personalities

Thanks to a shortage of advertising money, radio company Entercom has been forced to proceed with layoffs, pay cuts...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Recent scenario involves New England Patriots trading Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

By now, we have probably seen just about every scenario which could possibly play out with the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Flashback: Bob Probert TKO’s Colorado’s Scott Parker (VIDEO)

Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert was as tough as they came. And he continued his reputation as...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Due to COVID-19, many of us have been forced to work from home and that is no different for NFL coaches.

You have heard the stories of coaches spending unimaginable hours at team facilities during the offseason as they do everything they can to make sure their team is ready for the upcoming season.

Now those coaches have been forced to work from home, which presents quite a few challenges. Despite those challenges, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia says he is doing everything he possibly can to prepare for the 2020 season.

From The Detroit News:

“Normally we are just quarantined at the office,” Patricia said, speaking figuratively during a Friday interview with WJR 760. “That’s pretty much what we do. This is by far the most I’ve ever been home, probably in my entire working career in football. There are certainly parts of it we’re trying to figure out, but honestly, I love my kids, I love my wife. I’s great to be around them and just to be in a situation where everybody, first and foremost, is safe and healthy. That’s the important thing.”

“It’s obviously a unique situation for all of us, not to be hands-on, working directly with everybody,” he said. “We (normally) have a lot of meetings, group meetings, being able to watch film and being able to discuss topics in that board-room setting. It’s been a little bit of a different challenge for us, but there are different apps and software out there that we’re using right now to kind of be able to do those things, which is great, so we can stay on top of the work that needs to be done.”

“I think we always adapt to any situation,” he said. “We’ve proven that through the history of the NFL, through all the different schedules and schedule changes and different timelines we’ve had through the course of the years. Everyone just always adapts and you move forward. Certainly, we’re always trying to do everything we can to work within the parameters we’re given.”

At this point, let’s just hope there is a 2020 NFL season!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceJustin Rogers
ViaThe Detroit News
Previous articleESPN writer has grim prediction for remaining NBA season
Next articleDetroit Lions’ Frank Ragnow steps up big to help those in need

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Julian Edelman to the Detroit Lions? Not so fast

On Wednesday, Bill Simmons joined Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd' and he mentioned that New England Patriots WR Julian...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions’ Frank Ragnow steps up big to help those in need

Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 continues to rampage through many countries, including the United States, and many people have been doing everything they can to lend a helping...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia says COVID-19 will not stop Detroit Lions from adapting to ‘any situation’

Arnold Powell - 0
Due to COVID-19, many of us have been forced to work from home and that is no different for NFL coaches. You have heard the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

ESPN writer has grim prediction for remaining NBA season

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Basketball Association immediately halted all gameplay last month. And according to one ESPN writer, the chances...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron compliments Matthew Stafford

Michael Whitaker - 0
Polarizing former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron has found himself a new home, inking a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's spent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Julian Edelman to the Detroit Lions? Not so fast

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, Bill Simmons joined Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd' and he mentioned that New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman was heading to the...
Read more

Detroit Lions’ Frank Ragnow steps up big to help those in need

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 continues to rampage through many countries, including the United States, and many people have been doing everything they can to lend a helping...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron compliments Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Polarizing former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron has found himself a new home, inking a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's spent...
Read more

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn already included on ‘hot seat’ list

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Near the end of the 2019 season, Detroit Lions ownership decided that they were going to roll with general manager Bob Quinn and head...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.