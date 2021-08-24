Matthew Boyd dominates in what should be final rehab start before re-joining Detroit Tigers

by

On Tuesday, Matthew Boyd made what should be his final rehab start with the Toledo Mud Hens before he rejoins the Detroit Tigers and he was absolutely dominant.

Boyd just finished what should be his final rehab start for Triple-A Toledo with 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K. 56 pitches, 39 strikes.

Yep, he’s ready.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.