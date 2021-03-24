Matthew Boyd is fired up to start for Detroit Tigers on Opening Day

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will officially take the field for the 2021 season for the first time on April 1 at Comerica Park against the division rival Cleveland Indians in front of thousands of fans.

And unlike last season that took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be fans in attendance thanks to eased restrictions, albeit at limited numbers.

Manager A.J. Hinch officially named Matthew Boyd as the starter, and he’s fired up to take the mound, especially with fans watching.

“I speak for the guys on the team when I say that April 1 is going to be a special day when we get to play in front of our fans,” Boyd said Wednesday on the Stoney & Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket. “Detroit Tigers baseball is so entrenched in Michigan, in its history and in people’s families that it’s something that deserves to be shared. And we didn’t get to share that in the park with anybody last year. So we’re just excited to get out there. Even if it’s just 8,000 fans, we’re gonna give the best product we got.”

And he’ll be starting with what he called the “honor” of starting against Cleveland next week, and explained how he found out from Hinch.

“He sat me down in the office and laid out the rest of the spring for me and then kind of said, ‘And that lines you up for April 1st on Opening Day.’ Kind of said it nonchalantly and cracked a smile,” Boyd said. “It’s just such an honor. I’m so thankful for it.”

Naturally, Boyd will be looking to prove that he can still cut it as a starter in the Majors. 2020 was certainly a season he’d like to get behind him as quick as possible, with a 3-7 record combined with a 6.71 ERA with a 1.48 WHIP.

“100 percent of my focus needs to be 60’6 inches ahead of me and I need to attack the glove,” Boyd said. “Now I have that resource behind me that if I ever do get out of that, either mechanically or what not, I know I have that voice in my ear who’s going to tell me when I’m off. And then I can make the necessary adjustment with his help and my own knowledge and get back on the rubber and attack. That’s that trust.”

– – Quotes via Will Burchfield of Radio.com Link – –