Matthew Stafford describes feelings for Detroit Lions fans

The Detroit Lions pulled off one of the biggest moves in franchise history earlier this year, sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

And Stafford has found new life with the Rams, leading them to a 5-1 record and posting big numbers. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in the Motor City.

“Comparing it to Detroit: I’m not gonna do it. I just know I’m having a blast,” Stafford said today.

“I loved my time in Detroit. Some of my experiences were tough, but they helped mold me.”

He gave a special shout-out to the fans in Detroit who root for his success.

“I appreciate it very much,” he said. “I could see how it would be very easy for people to feel the other way. For some people to take happiness in any kind of success a former player is having away from their building is a testament to them as well.”

“That’s the kind of people they are in Detroit. Great people, both in the organization and the city itself. I did enjoy my time – I had great relationships built and maybe that’s got something to do with it, but I think it’s not a testament to me but to the people of Detroit, that they can cheer an ex-player as much as they have for me.”

– – Quotes via LA Rams Link – –

