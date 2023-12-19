Matthew Stafford vs. Detroit Lions: Dan Orlovsky explains who he would root for in NFL Playoffs

In the high-stakes world of NFL fandom and fraternity, Dan Orlovsky, former NFL quarterback, and current sports analyst, faced a dilemma that cuts deep into the heart of loyalty. The scenario: choosing between his long-time friend and former teammate, Matthew Stafford, and the team that is etched in his heart, the Detroit Lions. This conundrum was brought to light on ESPN's “First Take,” where Orlovsky hesitated before picking a side.

Which Side did Dan Orlovsky Choose?

Here is how Orlovsky responded when he was asked to pick a side.

“If they go on the road and have to play in Detroit,” Orlovsky said before pausing, seeming very uncomfortable with the question. “I think I’m rooting for Detroit.”

“Stafford had his run,” Orlovsky admitted, feeling like it might be Detroit’s turn to appear in their first Super Bowl in franchise history. “Maybe Matthew can throw for 400 and lose on a field goal?”

Would Dan Orlovsky dare to root against Matthew Stafford? pic.twitter.com/Bk5Rit4ZbP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2023

Why it Matters

Orlovsky, who backed up Stafford for three seasons in Detroit, has always been vocal about his admiration for Stafford. However, his recent inclination towards the Lions, suggesting that it might be their turn for a Super Bowl run, indicates a shift in his allegiances. This moment of introspection and candidness from Orlovsky showcases the intricate balance between personal relationships and professional loyalties in the world of sports.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Dan Orlovsky faces a tough choice between friend Matthew Stafford and his former team, the Detroit Lions. Orlovsky leans towards the Lions in a potential playoff scenario, despite his close bond with Stafford. This situation highlights the complex interplay of personal and professional loyalties in sports.

The Bottom Line – The Heart of the Game

Dan Orlovsky's dilemma between rooting for Matthew Stafford or the Detroit Lions transcends the typical sports narrative. It’s a poignant reminder of the deeply personal connections that underpin the professional world of sports. Orlovsky’s hesitation and eventual lean towards the Lions over his friend Stafford reflects the intricate and often emotional decision-making process that many in sports navigate. Ultimately, Orlovsky's decision speaks to the heart of what makes sports so compelling: it’s not just the game on the field, but the human stories and the complex loyalties off it that truly captivate us.