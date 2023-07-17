Max Clark signs with Detroit Tigers

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms with their first-round selection, Max Clark. The Tigers selected Clark, who plays outfield, with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Officially a Tiger!



We have agreed to terms with our first-round selection, Max Clark. pic.twitter.com/ByyuUAL4K3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 17, 2023

Max Clark Contract Details

After being selected by the Tigers, he told Akeem Glaspie that he had agreed to the slot value for the No. 4 overall pick, and that is exactly what is being reported by MLB Pipeline. MLB Pipeline is reporting that the Tigers have agreed to terms with Clark for $7,700,000. The No. 3 slot value is $8,341,700.

Already Climbing the Rankings

Baseball American recently released their updated prospect rankings and Clark came in at No. 22, just one spot behind Tigers prospect Colt Keith, who was No. 21 on the list.

“It’s hard to say a high school player has a lengthy track record, but Clark has hit wherever he’s gone facing the best on the showcase circuit,” Baseball America writes. “Detroit needs an offensive boost, and Clark should eventually help provide it.”

Clark was selected by the Tigers after the Pittsburgh Pirates selected P Paul Skenes at No. 1 overall and Dylan Crew went to the Washington Nationals at No. 2.

Key Points

Contract Details: The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with Max Clark, their first-round selection and outfielder, whom they picked as the No. 3 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Rising Prospect: Max Clark has already made a notable impact on the prospect rankings. In the latest update by Baseball America, he was ranked at No. 22 among prospects.

High Potential and Development: Tigers president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, believes that Max Clark possesses all five tools as a player, making him an exciting prospect to be chosen at such a high draft position despite still being in high school.

Bottom Line: The Sky is the Limit but there is work to be done

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said he believes Clark is a 5-tool player, which is why they decided to select him with the No. 3 overall pick, even though he was still in high school. It certainly appears as if the sky is the limit for Clark, but there is still a lot of work to be done before he can play with the big boys.