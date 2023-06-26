Merch
Melvin Ingram tabbed as fit for Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
In a recent analysis by Dave Holcomb of Heavy.com, veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram has been identified as a potential addition to the Detroit Lions. With an impressive career spanning 11 seasons, Ingram has accumulated 57 sacks, 81 tackles for loss, and 16 forced fumbles. His notable achievements include three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2017 to 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Melvin Ingram Detroit Lions

Melvin Ingram tabbed as fit for Lions

Although Ingram may no longer be in his prime, he showcased a resurgence during his time with the Miami Dolphins last season, recording six sacks and 18 pressures. Given his affordable price tag on a one-year deal, Ingram presents an intriguing option for the Lions, particularly when compared to other potential acquisitions like such as Chase Young.

Bottom Line – Unleashing Hidden Potential

The consideration of Melvin Ingram as a potential addition to the Detroit Lions presents an opportunity to uncover hidden potential within the team's defense. While Ingram may not be in the prime of his career, his impressive track record and recent resurgence indicate that he still possesses the skills to contribute significantly. By evaluating his fit within their defensive strategies and weighing his affordability, the Lions can potentially unlock valuable production from a seasoned veteran. As the team aims to build a competitive roster, the addition of Ingram could provide an experienced presence and valuable insights for the younger players.

