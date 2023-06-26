The Detroit Lions running backs room looks much different than it did at the end of the 2022 season as Jamaal Williams left for the Saints, D'Andre Swift was traded to the Eagles, and free agent David Montgomery was signed. With the arrival of Montgomery and the selection of Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions running game is poised for a new era. Montgomery believes that their partnership will be electric and that opposing defenses will struggle to contain their dynamic abilities.

David Montgomery says what every Detroit Lions fan wanted to hear

The enthusiasm surrounding the team and the support of the passionate Detroit fanbase have only amplified Montgomery's excitement. He embraces the hard-working nature of the city and aims to bring a championship back to Detroit. During an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Montgomery talked about teaming up with Jahmyr Gibbs and bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit.

“I think me and Jah will be electric together,” Montgomery said to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s already like an electric player. I don’t mind going in there and getting the (tough) yards, but I see myself as a large asset as well. So putting us two together and defenses having to prepare for the both of us, that’ll be hard to do.”

He added that “You can feel the energy in the aura with us not even being in season yet and still being in preseason.”

“I enjoy being in a place where just it's like that. It makes me be more excited about what's to come. When you got a whole group of people around you and the City is behind you — kind of know the kind of work that they put in on a daily basis, the least you can do is go out there and give everything you got. Bring them back a ring. Bring back the Lombardi.”

