When it comes to Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson, he has a little bit of an advantage that most rookies do not have as he has a father who also played at a high level of football and in the NFL (briefly) and has given him some knowledge on what to expect at the highest level of football.

But just because Hutchinson’s dad, Chris Hutchinson, spent a brief period of time around an NFL locker room (1993 with the Cleveland Browns practice squad) and has tried to pass down knowledge, does not mean Aidan is by any means satisfied.

In fact, Aidan Hutchinson is doing everything he can, to learn as much as he can, while he prepares for his rookie season with the Lions.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Believe all the Adian Hutchinson hype!

Lions DL Michael Brockers divulges ‘scary thing’ about Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson knows how important it is for him to come in every single day and give 100% and some of his veteran teammates (and coaches) are already impressed.

One player who is excited to have Hutchinson on his team is Lions DL Michael Brockers, who complimented Aidan during a recent interview.

“He’s just gonna keep getting better and that’s the scary thing about him,” Brockers said during minicamp. “He’s a guy who’s ready to learn. He’s like a sponge. He’ll pick up everything. He has his own little niches about him, but I’m very excited to have him on this team and on this D-line.”

Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has seen the same thing from Aidan Hutchinson that Brockers has seen.

“He’s been all business. I told my wife this last night. I was like, ‘you know what’s great about him is he’s quietly getting better right in front of us.’ He doesn’t say anything. He listens,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said during minicamp.

“He’s like a sponge in there. He absorbs the information. He watches how things are done and the way coaches want them done and then he’s got a motor and he goes. He learns and gets better every day. You just see it. So, I love that about him. Every day, there’s growth right in front of us.”

We are still about four weeks out from the official start of training camp, but Hutchinson has impressed.

“I’m very excited for this season,” Hutchinson told ESPN. “Obviously, you can’t predict wins, but right now, we’ve got the right chemistry for success.”

Folks, it is going to be a ton of fun to watch Aidan Hutchinson grow as a player during his time with the Detroit Lions!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

