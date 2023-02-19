Michigan band plays Michigan State’s alma mater prior to rivalry basketball game [Video]

The Michigan and Michigan State basketball game on Saturday, February 19, was more than just one of the top rivalry games in the country. It was a symbolic moment of healing for the East Lansing community after a tragic shooting that took the lives of three MSU students and left five others injured less than a week before. The game showcased how sports can unite communities and provide a communal experience that transcends allegiances and celebrates life. Prior to the game, the Wolverines' band played the Spartans' alma mater to honor the victims of Monday's tragedy.

The Michigan band plays the MSU Alma Mater pic.twitter.com/of2GcK7dp0 — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) February 19, 2023

The Big Picture: Sports as a Unifying Force

The tragic shooting at Michigan State University had a deep impact on the East Lansing community, which was still reeling from previous mass shootings in the state. The display of unity and healing during the basketball game demonstrated how sports can provide a communal experience that unites people across allegiances and celebrates life in the face of tragedy.

The Bottom Line – A Symbol of Healing and Unity

The University of Michigan's display of unity and healing during the basketball game against Michigan State University was a symbolic moment of hope and healing for the East Lansing community. It showcased how sports can provide a communal experience that transcends allegiances and celebrates life in the face of tragedy. This display of solidarity and support for their rivals serves as a reminder that, at the end of the day, we are all united in our humanity and can come together to heal and support one another. #SpartanStrong

May God Bless the family and friends of the victims of Monday's horrific tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.