Michigan Basketball accepts NIT Tournament bid, learns of First Round opponent

By W.G. Brady
Heading into the 2022-23 season, many predicted the Michigan Basketball team to be one of the top four teams in the Big Ten. Well, that is exactly where the Wolverines were heading into the final week of the season, but after dropping back-to-back overtime games to Illinois and Indiana, they dropped all the way to No. 9 in the conference. Winning even one of those two games likely would have earned them a bid in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but it was not meant to be. Just moments ago, we learned that the Wolverines have accepted a bid to play in the NIT Tournament, and they are a No. 2 seed and will be playing against Toledo in the first round.

Bottom Line: Michigan Basketball will gain some valuable experience in NIT Tournament

Though there was speculation that the Wolverines would decline a bid to the NIT, they have accepted a bid and will be playing their first-round game this week. By accepting a bid to play in the NIT, Michigan will gain some key experience for their younger players.

