Michigan basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2022-23

On Wednesday, the Wolverines released their 11-game non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and as you can see below, they will start things off with an exhibition game against Ferris State on Nov. 4.

Michigan’s first game that counts will take place on Nov. 7 against Purdue Fort Wayne.

On Dec. 4, the Wolverines will be in London, where they will take on Kentucky.

From Michigan:

Featuring six home games and five neutral-site contests, the University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) its 11-game non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

After an exhibition game against Ferris State on Friday, Nov. 4, U-M starts the regular season hosting Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 7. The Wolverines are 1-0 all-time against the Mastodons, who shared the 2022 Horizon League title with Cleveland State and closed with a 21-12 record.

In the first of three straight neutral-site games, the Wolverines will begin the stretch by heading to Detroit to face Washtenaw County foe Eastern Michigan on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup marks a second visit for the Wolverines in LCA after they defeated Detroit Mercy on Dec. 16, 2017. Overall, U-M is 21-3 against the Eagles and the teams will face each other for the first time in eight years — the last being a 45-42 EMU win on Dec. 9, 2014.

In early June, the Big Ten designated opponents for the Wolverines’ 20 conference games. U-M will have three home games at Crisler Center against Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue as well as three single road games at Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers. Along with the traditional home-and-home series with intrastate rival Michigan State, U-M will play home-and-home series with Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament heads back to Chicago and the United Center (March 8-12), while the NCAA Final Four will be held in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium (April 1-3).

Nation, what are your expectations for the Michigan basketball team in 2022-23?

