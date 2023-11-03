Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard releases statement

The University of Michigan basketball program is gearing up for its first appearance this year as it faces Northwood University in an exhibition matchup at Crisler Center on a Friday evening. Notably, this event will occur without the presence of Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, who recently underwent heart surgery.

What did Juwan Howard say?

However, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon. According to a recent statement from Howard, he's on the road to recovery following heart surgery in September and looks forward to rejoining the team in the near future.

“I would like to express my deepest thanks to everyone who has sent well wishes, prayers and kind words for me and my family throughout my time away,” Howard said in a statement. “I truly feel blessed. With each passing day I am continuing to make strides to getting back to 100 percent. It has been hard to be away from these young men, however, I know we will connect soon!”

Why it Matters

The surgery Howard underwent involved resecting an aortic aneurysm and repairing his aortic valve, which was deemed successful by U-M doctors. At the time of the mid-September surgery, the initial prognosis suggested that Howard would return to full action within 6-12 weeks.

Bottom Line – An Inspirational Return

Juwan Howard's statement serves as a beacon of hope for the Michigan basketball program. His commitment to his health and the team's well-being showcases the true essence of a coach's impact beyond the court. As the Wolverines embark on their journey this season, Howard's eventual return will undoubtedly be a source of inspiration and motivation for the entire program. Get well soon, Coach Howard!