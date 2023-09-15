Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard undergoes heart surgery

According to a report from the University of Michigan, head basketball coach Juwan Howard recently underwent a successful heart procedure at the University of Michigan Health Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center. The operation, led by Dr. Himanshu Patel, involved resecting an aortic aneurysm and repairing Howard's aortic valve. The prognosis is encouraging, with an estimated recovery period of six to 12 weeks. There's even hope that Howard could make a triumphant return to the program in just four to six weeks.

Who Will Coach While Juwan Howard is out?

During his recovery, the role of interim head coach will be taken on by U-M's associate head coach Phil Martelli, with assistant coaches Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley maintaining their positions. Additionally, Jay Smith will step into the third assistant role during this interim period.

Howard is Thankful

Coach Howard released the following statement, expressing how grateful and blessed that he is.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard expressed. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. (Himanshu) Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.”

Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We are extremely grateful Juwan's proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably. We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine, and his family as well as the program throughout his absence. All of us at the athletic department have Juwan in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to Juwan's return when he feels that he has fully recovered.”

The urgency of the surgical procedures stemmed from a routine medical check that uncovered Howard's underlying conditions. These procedures were promptly scheduled to ensure his complete recovery in time for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

