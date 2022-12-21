Michigan beats out Alabama for stud WR Karmello English

Bam! According to reports, Michigan has beaten out Alabama and others for a stud wide receiver. On Wednesday, the Wolverines reportedly signed WR Karmello English out of Phenix City, Alabama. English, according to 247Sports, is the No. 25 ranked wide receiver and No. 178 ranked player overall in the Class of 2023. This is a huge get for the Wolverines, who were really hoping to land the talented wide receiver.

Who is new Michigan WR Karmello English?

According to 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna, English “possesses adequate at 5-foot-10 and 175-pounds plus. Appears to have an athletic build with an explosive lower half. Has the room to add additional weight to his frame at the next level. Displays above average athletic ability at the receiver position. Shows the ability to line up inside out but takes most of his snaps inside as a slot. Appears to have above average short area quickness and change of direction ability. Possesses some slight hip and ankle stiffness that inhibit separation ability but overcompensates with his ability to play big and utilize his frame.