Michigan coach Juwan Howard addresses John Beilein being in the crowd

Former Fab Five member Juwan Howard took over at the University of Michigan following former coach John Beilein‘s decision to try his hand at coaching in the NBA.

Howard has helped guide the Wolverines to a 19-11 overall record and 10-9 in the Big Ten, moving into a tie for eighth place. They’re likely to end up in the 8-9 game next Thursday at the Big Ten Tournament.

Beilein made his return to Ann Arbor tonight to take in his former team crushing the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Senior Night at Crisler Center, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

“I found out about five days ahead of time,” Howard said of Beilein’s being in the crowd. “And I thought it would be great. It was a great idea to have Coach (Beilein) in the building, he’s meant a lot to the program and he’s meant a lot to the players.”

Juwan Howard on John Beilein coming to the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/79X00jO58D — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) March 6, 2020