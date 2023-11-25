Michigan fans sing ‘Mr. Brightside' as Wolverines beat Ohio State for third-straight year [Video]

In a scene brimming with jubilation and tradition, Michigan fans at the Big House in Ann Arbor burst into a rousing rendition of “Mr. Brightside” following the third quarter, as the Wolverines clinched their third consecutive victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A Tradition That Resonates With Victory

The tradition of singing “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers has become a staple at Michigan games, particularly at the Big House. This ritual took on an even more euphoric tone as the Wolverines led and eventually defeated Ohio State with a final score of 30-24. The energy in the stadium was electric, with fans' voices echoing around the stands, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of unity and celebration.

singing Mr. Brightside with 110,000 friends as Michigan beats Ohio State again pic.twitter.com/5SfLKzNLRp — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 25, 2023

As the game progressed, anticipation built among the fans at the Big House. When “Mr. Brightside” started playing, it was a release of all the tension and excitement that had been building throughout the game. The fans sang with a sense of pride and joy, celebrating not just the impending victory but also the spirit and tradition of Michigan football.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

‘Mr. Brightside' Tradition: The singing of “Mr. Brightside” by Michigan fans at the Big House has become a beloved tradition, symbolizing unity and the enduring spirit of the Wolverines. Third Consecutive Win Over Ohio State: Michigan's 30-24 victory over Ohio State marks the third straight year the Wolverines have bested their rivals, a significant achievement in this historic matchup. Advancing to the Big Ten Championship: The win secures Michigan's place in the Big Ten Championship Game, where they will face Iowa, continuing their quest for college football glory.

The Bottom Line

The victory over Ohio State and the spirited singing of “Mr. Brightside” by the Michigan fans are more than just elements of a football game; they are reflections of a community united by tradition, pride, and a love for their team. As the Wolverines prepare for their next challenge, the energy and joy from this victory will undoubtedly fuel their journey forward. The video of fans singing, now circulating on social media, is a testament to the vibrant and passionate Michigan football culture.