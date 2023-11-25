Ryan Day ‘Devastated' after Michigan beats Ohio State for third year in a row

In the wake of Ohio State's 30-24 loss to Michigan, a ‘devastated' head coach Ryan Day faced the media. The defeat, marking the third consecutive year the Buckeyes have fallen to the Wolverines, has left Day and his team grappling with a familiar yet bitter feeling. With the loss, Ohio State will now need to get some help if they want to get into the College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day Expresses His Disappointment

Reflecting on the outcome, Ryan Day didn't mince words about how he felt.

“Just sick. The fact that we came up short in this game — the whole year for it and we came up short so — um, yeah,” he said, capturing the somber mood that has enveloped the Ohio State team and its fan base.

This game, always a high point in the college football calendar, especially for these two rivals, held significant implications, and falling short has been a tough pill to swallow for Day and his team.

Post-Game Locker Room Sentiments

When asked about what he said to his team after the game, Day shared the essence of his message while maintaining the sanctity of the locker room.

“I tried to keep what we talk about in the locker room to ourselves, but we’re all disappointed. We know what this game means to so many people and so to come up short is certainly crushing — not only just because you invest your whole year in it, we know at Ohio State what this game means. And so there’s a locker room in there, it’s devastated,” he explained.

Day acknowledged the team's effort but also pointed out the areas where they fell short, specifically in rushing yards and turnovers, crucial aspects that often dictate the outcome of such intense games.

“And it wasn’t a lack of effort. But again, we didn’t win the rushing yards, we didn’t win the turnover battle. So you’re not gonna win the game.”

A Devastated Team Faces Forward

The loss to Michigan, a team that has now established a winning streak against them, is particularly stinging for Ohio State. Known for their competitive spirit and a rich history of success, the Buckeyes find themselves at a crossroads. While the defeat is a setback, it also serves as a moment of reflection and potential recalibration as they look to the future.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Ryan Day's Emotional Reaction: Day's response to the loss, describing himself as “just sick,” underscores the deep disappointment felt by the Ohio State team and its supporters. Impactful Locker Room Talk: Day's post-game address to his team highlighted the significance of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry and the collective heartbreak over coming up short in such a critical game. Acknowledging Shortcomings: Day candidly pointed out where Ohio State fell short, particularly in not winning the rushing yards and turnover battle, key factors in their loss to Michigan.

The Bottom Line: Day Just Keeps Losing To Michigan

The aftermath of Ohio State's loss to Michigan is a time of reflection for Ryan Day and his team. The challenge now is to learn from this experience and channel their disappointment into motivation for the future. For Day and the Buckeyes, the journey doesn't end here; it's an opportunity to rebuild and come back stronger, keeping the spirit and legacy of Ohio State football alive.