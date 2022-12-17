U of M

Michigan Football adds Stanford OL through transfer portal in 2022

By Teddy Jackson
2 Min Read

The Michigan football already have the best offensive line in College Football, and on Saturday night, it got a little deeper. According to Steve Lorenz of 247sports.com, the Wolverines are adding Stanford OL transfer Myles Hinton to the fold.

The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. 

The younger brother of former Wolverine Chris Hinton, Myles was a huge target for Michigan on the recruiting trail when he was originally pursued in the 2020 cycle. He joins Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson as transfer pickups up front for Sherrone Moore and company. 

Hinton is ranked as a four-star (90 rating) according to the 247Sports team.

Michigan football

How can Hinton help Michigan Football?

Hinton is a big guy at 6’7, 320 pounds. He played tackle for the Cardinal and as a sophomore in 2021 made nine starts at right tackle. He was named a pre-season All-Pac-12 fourth-teamer this previous season. According to 247sports,

Big jointed, long, broad-shouldered offensive lineman that plays big. Bends well with light feet despite heavy frame. Nimble with the ability to pull and locate second level defenders. Plays with balance on contact. Engages hips effectively. Polished technically with a clean pass set and advanced hand placement. Possesses natural strength and looks like he is still maturing. Has NFL pedigree. Missed most of junior season with injury. Competition rarely tests him. Needs to be careful not to get too heavy.

It’s a good get for the Wolverines and he should add nicely to an already stacked offensive line that boasts the best rushing attack in the country.

By Teddy Jackson
Detroit Sports writer for Detroit Sports Nation. General optimist with an analytical eye.
