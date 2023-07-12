Michigan Football Announces 3 Big Ten Media Days Player Reps

The Michigan football team has revealed the three players who will represent the Wolverines at the highly anticipated Big Ten Media Days. Senior running back Blake Corum, senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr., and fifth-year senior defensive back Mike Sainristil have been chosen to join head coach Jim Harbaugh in Indianapolis for this significant event.

Michigan Announces 3 Big Ten Media Day Player Reps

Big Ten Media Days will span two days, from July 26-27, and feature representatives from all 14 teams interacting with reporters. On July 27, Michigan's representatives will join counterparts from Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, and Wisconsin in engaging with the media.

Key Points

Blake Corum, Kris Jenkins Jr., and Mike Sainristil have been selected as Michigan's representatives for Big Ten Media Days.

The event provides an opportunity for players and coaches to interact with the press and discuss the upcoming season.

All 14 Big Ten teams will be represented at the media event.

Michigan's representatives will participate in media interviews on July 27, alongside select players from other teams.

Bottom Line – Unveiling Michigan's Faces of the Event

The selection of Blake Corum, Kris Jenkins Jr., and Mike Sainristil as Michigan's representatives for Big Ten Media Days underscores their importance within the team and their potential impact on the field. These players have been chosen to represent the Wolverines' talent, leadership, and dedication. Their presence at the event not only allows them to interact with the media but also symbolizes the broader strength and depth of the Michigan football program.