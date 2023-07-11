Michigan Football could suffer HUGE blow in aftermath of Northwestern fiasco

In the wake of Northwestern‘s decision to fire head coach Pat Fitzgerald due to an investigation into alleged hazing within their football program, speculations are arising that Michigan Football may face a significant setback. The focus is now on Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who has emerged as a potential top candidate to replace Fitzgerald at NW.

As news broke of the decision to terminate head coach Fitzgerald following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program, the fallout from this situation could extend to Michigan Football. Many have suggested that Moore could be a prime candidate for the vacant position. While Fitzgerald initially received a two-week suspension after an initial probe failed to uncover evidence of his involvement in the ongoing hazing, university president Michael Schill reassessed the situation after a former Wildcats player came forward with reports of coerced sexual acts. Another player confirmed these allegations, shedding light on a program that was allegedly “racially segregated” under Fitzgerald's watch. Considering the significant revenue and prestige associated with the Big Ten conference, Northwesten's coaching job is highly sought after by a wide range of candidates.

Several good candidates for #Northwestern but Sherrone Moore should be one of the first calls to talk with. https://t.co/cF1kQ3ZhDm — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 10, 2023

Key Points

Fitzgerald has been fired due to an investigation into alleged hazing within their football program.

Speculations suggest that Moore may be a leading candidate to replace Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald initially faced a two-week suspension, but the severity of the allegations prompted a reassessment of the situation.

Former players have claimed the NW football program was involved in coerced sexual acts and was racially segregated.

The Big Ten conference's revenue and reputation make the Northwestern coaching job highly desirable.

Bottom Line: A Swift Resolution is Vital

The potential loss of Moore to Northwestern could end up posing a significant challenge for the Wolverines. Finding a suitable replacement who can continue the development of their offensive strategies and maintain the team's performance standards is paramount. If Moore does leave for NW, Michigan's ability to adapt and navigate this situation will play a crucial role in determining its future success.