On Tuesday, Michigan football announced the completion of its non-conference schedule for 2026 and the addition of a game to its 2029 schedule. In addition, the Wolverines announced that the location for their scheduled games against Texas in 2024 and 2027 has been switched.

Michigan Football announces change to future schedule

On Tuesday, the Wolverines announced the following schedule updates:

Michigan has added Western Michigan to its home schedule in 2026 and 2029. The Broncos will play visits to Michigan Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, and again on Sept. 1, 2029

The Wolverines have added UTEP to its 2026 schedule, with the Miners coming to the Big House on Sept. 19.

The locations for the scheduled games with the University of Texas have been switched from the original contract. Michigan will host Texas at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, and then play at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

Bottom Line: Michigan vs. Texas in 2024 could be fun!

The biggest takeaway from this is that Michigan will now host Texas in 2024, and it could prove to be one of the biggest matchups of the season. That being said, the Wolverines are expected to lose quite a bit of talent following the 2023 season, so it will be very interesting to see where they are ranked heading into the 2024 campaign.