Michigan Football announces MVP, other awards for 2023 season

On Sunday night, Michigan Football handed out their postseason awards, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy was voted as the Most Valuable Player by his teammates, an accolade reflecting his outstanding performance throughout the season, including a commendable 74.2 percent completion rate and ranking sixth in pass efficiency nationally. Most believe McCarthy will declare for the NFL Draft following the 2023 season, so Wolverines' fans are likely preparing to watch McCarthy in his final game(s) in the maize and blue.

Blake Corum gets in on the action

Running back Blake Corum received the Offensive Player of the Year award, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious college career. During the 2023 season, Corum racked up a whopping 24 rushing touchdowns in 13 games with the Wolverines, including two during Michigan's win over Ohio State.

The Rest of the Awards

Via MLive:

• Most Valuable Player: QB J.J. McCarthy

• Dierdorf-Hutchinson Award (best linemen): Zak Zinter

• Woodley-Graham Award (best d-linemen): Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant

• Roger Zatkoff Award (best linebacker): Michael Barrett

• Offensive Player of the Year: RB Blake Corum

• Robert P. Ufer Bequest: DL Kris Jenkins

• Defensive Player of the Year: Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil, Junior Colson

• Toughest Player Award: Junior Colson

• Blue Collar Award: Blake Corum

• Rookie of the Year: Semaj Morgan

• Special Teams Player of the Year: Caden Kolesar

• Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Roman Wilson, Colston Loveland

• Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Mike Sainristil

• Specialist of the Year: K James Turner

• Most Improved Player: Max Bredeson (offense), Kenneth Grant (defense), Tommy Doman (special teams)

• Scout Team Player of the Year: Raheem Anderson (offense), Hayden Moore (defense), Nico Andrighetto (special teams)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

J.J. McCarthy named Michigan's MVP, showcasing his standout season. Blake Corum wins Offensive Player of the Year with remarkable stats. Awards ceremony boosts morale ahead of crucial Rose Bowl game against Alabama.

The Bottom Line – The Pride of the Wolverines

The Michigan football team's decision to pause and celebrate their players' achievements reflects the program's deep appreciation for hard work, talent, and perseverance. As the team sets its sights on the upcoming Rose Bowl, these awards symbolize the culmination of a season's worth of dedication and the beginning of its next big challenge.

With key players like McCarthy and Corum leading the way, Michigan not only boasts of talent but also of a unified team ready to make their mark on one of college football's grandest stages. The Wolverines' journey to Pasadena is not just about competing for a title; it's about embodying the spirit and excellence that these awards represent.