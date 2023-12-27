Michigan Football brings 8 recruits with them to Rose Bowl

Michigan Football brings 8 recruits along for the ride to Pasadena for the upcoming Rose Bowl!

The Michigan Wolverines have landed in Pasadena, California, gearing up to clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the upcoming Rose Bowl. For Michigan, securing a victory would mark their first triumph in the Rose Bowl since 1998. Notably, a group of recruits from their 2024 class has already enrolled at the University and joined the team for practice. Among them, eight players have even traveled with the team to partake in the Rose Bowl preparations out west.

The Wolverines are 1.5-point favorites over Alabama

The Wolverines are currently positioned as 1.5-point favorites against Alabama, who recently secured a victory over Georgia. Michigan heads into the contest with an unblemished 13-0 record in 2023, having triumphed over ranked teams in three of their last four games. Their impeccable record includes a noteworthy third consecutive win over their arch-rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Several 2024 recruits join Michigan Football on the trip to Pasadena

Among the players who've joined Michigan Football to experience the Rose Bowl atmosphere are quarterback Jadyn Davis, tight end Brady Preiskorn, linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, and offensive tackle Blake Frazier. Also on the trip are Jacob Oden, lineman Jake Guarnera, edge rusher Dominic Nichols, and linebacker Cole Sullivan.

“I’m loving it. It is really exciting just to be able to have that experience,” Beasley told MLive last week. “I know that I’m not playing (in the bowl game), but to just be able to practice, get out there and give them a look for the Alabama game, I’m just really excited.”

Bottom Line: Can the Wolverines secure a Rose Bowl win?

The Wolverines have navigated through various distractions, including head coach Jim Harbaugh‘s NCAA recruiting violations and the Connor Stalions saga. Despite these challenges, they've delivered a tremendous season, boasting an impeccable 13-0 record.

The highly anticipated Rose Bowl will unfold at the iconic Pasadena venue on January 1, featuring a showdown between the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide and the No. 1 ranked Wolverines. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM, and viewers can catch the action on ESPN for television coverage.