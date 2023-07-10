Pat Fitzgerald’s time at Northwestern is officially over

The fallout from reports of widespread hazing within the Northwestern Wildcats football program reached a head on Monday night, as multiple reports have indicated that the school has fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Multiple reports indicate Fitzgerald has been fired by Northwestern

The news of Fitzgerald's firing was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 10, 2023

That would then be corroborated by several other reports:

Northwestern has fired HC Pat Fitzgerald amid its investigation into alleged hazing, per multiple sources pic.twitter.com/tgxRM1On24 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) July 10, 2023

Northwestern has parted ways with football head coach Pat Fitzgerald.https://t.co/1EYrum29lg — The Daily Northwestern (@thedailynu) July 10, 2023

The player who exposed the reported hazing said Fitzgerald knew

Fitzgerald, who had been the head coach since 2006 after having played at the school himself, denied knowing anything about the reported hazing, a large portion of which was said to be sexualized.

And one of the anonymous players who came forward with the reports said that Fitzgerald failed the team and absolutely knew about it.

“Fitz absolutely knew about hazing in this program,” the former player told ESPN. “Fitz absolutely failed by not intervening. Fitz knew, and he should have made it stop; and if he truly did not know, he should not be the head coach. Either way, he should not be the head coach, because he is not monitoring and protecting the safety and well-being of student-athletes.”

Bottom Line

While there is nothing wrong with good-natured hazing, anything that goes beyond that and delves into anything involving unwanted sexual acts or advances or violence that can cause physical harm and mental distress to a player is never acceptable.

Based on the evidence gathered by the University, it would appear that Fitzgerald failed to put an end to it on his watch.