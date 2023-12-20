Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Devon Baxter

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of Maryland as Devon Baxter has signed with the Wolverines. Baxter, a 4-star EDGE from Brandywine, Maryland, is the No. 8 ranked player in the state and the No. 16 ranked EDGE for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Devon Baxter via 247Sports:

Quick-twitched athlete covers a lot of ground in first few steps with big upside. Plays basketball and has two-way snaps at Gwynn Park as an edge rusher and receiver and tight end. Can rush the passer, chase plays down and possesses the athleticism to drop into coverage. Has verified size and length, and the frame to add 20 to 30 pounds and not lose speed or agility. During in-person evaluation, quickness at the snap and athleticism were quickly noticeable.

Plays standing up but could put his hand on the ground. Shows explosion at the snap and can dip his shoulder to get around the edge. Body control is good and will continue to improve as his frame fills out. Changes direction with balance. Known how to use his hands to keep the offensive lineman off. Relies heavily on speed and superior athleticism as the high school level. Aggressive tackler and does well in one-on-one situations because of his length and tenacity. Explosion shows best when lined up inside with hand on the ground.

Displays some stack-and-shed ability. Willing to do anything to help his team. Sometimes looks a little unsure and it impacts the speed of play. Building muscle mass and adding strength is vital to be effective at the Power 5 level. Developing his technique and combining move sets is needed. Can be a high-level edge player for a top program. Has NFL draft potential.

Highlight Video