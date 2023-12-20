Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Jadyn Davis

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top quarterbacks from the Class of 2024 as Jadyn Davis has officially signed with the Wolverines. Davis, a 4-star QB from Charlotte, NC, is the No. 5 ranked quarterback and No. 61 ranked player overall in the Class of 2024, according to Rivals.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Jadyn Davis via 247Sports:

A gamer with a higher floor that has played a ton of football and won a ton of games. Might not have elite size or an elite arm, but has proven to be a rather accurate passer that can put his playmakers in position to make plays. Went through a bit of a sophomore slump after earning MVP honors at the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl, but rebounded in a big way by winning state titles as both a junior and a senior.

Seems to be at his best when he’s looking to attack the short to intermediate parts of the field as he tends to throw with plenty of pace and plenty of confidence. Can effectively operate on the move, but some of his better tosses over the year have come from the pocket via quick three-step drops. Owns a bit of a unique release, but makes it work as it’s a quick and repeatable process. Shouldn’t be viewed as a true dual-threat talent, but is athletic enough to make defenders miss in space. One of just a handful of signal callers in the 2024 cycle that started 40 or more games during their prep career and threw over 100 touchdown passes.

Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level that can get the job done on Saturdays. Football IQ and mental makeup likely to be attractive to not only coaches, but also NFL scouts.

Highlight Video