Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Jeremiah Lowe

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of Kentucky as Jeremiah Lowe has signed with the Wolverines. Lowe, a 3-star cornerback from Lexington, Kentucky is the No. 7 ranked player in the state and the No. 91 ranked cornerback for the Class of 2024.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Jeremiah Lowe via On3.com:

Strengths: “Jeremiah Lowe is refined and comfortable in coverage. He’s smooth moving and has the versatility to play multiple spots. Whether it’s outside corner or in the slot at nickel. He seems to be comfortable reading a quarterback’s eyes. You can see him jump passes and make plays on the ball with good instincts. He has good coaching as well. Frederick Douglass is one of the better high school football programs in Kentucky and they seem to have Power 5 prospects every cycle. His footwork and technique are refined, so he won’t be a guy who’ll need quite as big of an adjustment to the requirements needed to play cornerback (at Michigan).”

Areas of Improvement: “There’s not a lot of context relative to his size or athleticism. He’s a baseball player so he’s not running track in the spring. He’s more of a one-way prospect who specializes at corner. Despite not playing receiver, I think he has good ball skills and cover instincts overall.”

Player Comparison: “I’ll go with Mike Sainristil. It’s not a flawless comparison because the main difference between him and Jeremiah is that Sainristil played so much on offense. Whereas Jeremiah is more of a pure corner at the same stage.”

Highlight Video