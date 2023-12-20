Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Manuel Beigel

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of Connecticut as Manuel Biegel has signed with the Wolverines. Biegel, a 3-star defensive lineman from Wallingford, CT is the No. 8 ranked player in the state and the No. 78 ranked DL for the Class of 2024.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Manuel Beigel via 247Sports:

“He's a ridiculous athlete,” Collier, the PPI Recruits founder, said. “He's 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and runs a 4.8 (in the 40-yard dash) with a 9-foot-8 broad jump. Someone told him that he was too big for soccer, so he tried football and then I found him.”

“Georgia offered him as an offensive lineman,” Collier quickly added. “But he's going to play defensive tackle at Michigan.”

Highlight Video