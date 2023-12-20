Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Mason Curtis

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of Tennessee as Mason Curtis has signed with the Wolverines. Curtis, a 4-star linebacker from Nashville, TN, is the No. 8 ranked player in the state and the No. 27 ranked LB in the nation for the Class of 2024.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Mason Curtis via Touch The Banner:

Curtis is a tall, lanky outside linebacker right now, and I think it’s tough to peg him for a specific role because his body hasn’t completely filled out. Based off his sophomore film, he looks like a guy who could be a tight end, H-back, outside linebacker, defensive end, or inside linebacker. He has good speed and lateral quickness for a linebacker, and his ability to use his long arms and shed blocks is a good quality. I like that he can bend at the knees and play low, which helps him at the point of attack and when tackling ball carriers. (…)

Overall, Curtis is a good prospect who I would put in a category with Noah Furbush. Furbush was a linebacker/defensive end prospect who looked like an edge guy but really turned out to be more of a blitzer Michigan would find mismatches for inside, coming from depth.

Highlight Video