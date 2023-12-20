Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Mason Curtis

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Mason Curtis.

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Mason Curtis

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of Tennessee as Mason Curtis has signed with the Wolverines. Curtis, a 4-star linebacker from Nashville, TN, is the No. 8 ranked player in the state and the No. 27 ranked LB in the nation for the Class of 2024.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football unveils uniform combo Michigan Football Fires Conor Stalions resigns Michigan lawmakers send letter to Big Ten Michigan Football National Champion calls out Ohio State Michigan Football lands QB Carter Smith Michigan Football coach deletes social media account Jesse Minter trolling Ohio State Michigan's QB for 2024 Michigan Football contacts top transfer Michigan Football Early Signing Day

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Mason Curtis via Touch The Banner:

Curtis is a tall, lanky outside linebacker right now, and I think it’s tough to peg him for a specific role because his body hasn’t completely filled out. Based off his sophomore film, he looks like a guy who could be a tight end, H-back, outside linebacker, defensive end, or inside linebacker. He has good speed and lateral quickness for a linebacker, and his ability to use his long arms and shed blocks is a good quality. I like that he can bend at the knees and play low, which helps him at the point of attack and when tackling ball carriers. (…)

Overall, Curtis is a good prospect who I would put in a category with Noah Furbush. Furbush was a linebacker/defensive end prospect who looked like an edge guy but really turned out to be more of a blitzer Michigan would find mismatches for inside, coming from depth.

Highlight Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?