Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Ohio's Mr. Football Jordan Marshall

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed the top prep player from the state of Ohio as Jordan Marshall has signed with the Wolverines. Marshall, a 4-star running back from Cincinnati, OH, won the Mr. Football award this past season. He is the No. 3 ranked player in the state, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 6 ranked running back in the nation for the Class of 2024.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Jordan Marshall via 247Sports:

Has been a star and highly productive against very good high school competition. Has an innate feel for the position, good vision and finds running lanes. Reads his blocks and shows good patience. Has balance and keeps his feet through contact. Not used as much as a downfield receiver but shows good hands and natural pass-catching skills. Has gone out to some events and been timed. Has good straight speed. He is not quite elite in terms of his measureables but they are good and then when you combine his intangibles and position skills into that, he is a no-brainer national back. He should be a very reliable, productive college starter at a major program.

Highlight Video

