Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Zach Ludwig

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed Zach Ludwig out of South Park, PA. Ludwig, a 3-star linebacker, is the No. 32 ranked player in the state and the No. 93 ranked LB in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to On3.com.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Ludwig via 247Sports:

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Ludwig has the frame to add a bunch of weight and play fullback. Mason, whose frame was similar at that juncture of his high school career, has been on NFL practice squads and weighs close to 250 pounds.

Ludwig does a lot for South Park, and his value goes well beyond his inside linebacker role. He plays quarterback and also does long snapping. He also plays baseball at South Park.

The elite speed to play linebacker at Michigan does not show on tape, but his toughness, willingness to initiate contact, his football IQ and the understanding he could be a fullback/h-back for the Wolverines all makes sense, and there is room for that in Michigan's offense.

Highlight Video

