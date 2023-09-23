Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 players already ruled OUT vs. Rutgers

Michigan Football Injury Report: The Wolverines will be without a couple of key players vs. Rutgers.

Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 players already ruled OUT vs. Rutgers

In the lead-up to their Big Ten showdown against Rutgers, the Michigan Wolverines have unveiled their weekly injury report. While there's promising news regarding the availability of some players like Will Johnson and Rod Moore, who are expected to play despite prior concerns, the report also delivers some setbacks.

Inside The Article
Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 players already ruled OUT vs. RutgersMichigan Football Injury ReportWhat time does Michigan vs. Rutgers begin?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Navigating Injuries in Big Ten Play:
Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report

Michigan Football Injury Report

Four players, including quarterback Alex Orji, cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and running back CJ Stokes, have been ruled out for the game. Additionally, several key contributors find themselves listed as questionable, creating uncertainty around Michigan‘s lineup and strategies. Here is the full injury report:

OUT

Read More

RUMOR: Jim Harbaugh in heavy discussions with NFL team

Analyst names Michigan coach as replacement for Mel Tucker at Michigan State

Game 4 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

• Quarterback Alex Orji
• Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows
• Defensive tackle Mason Graham
• Running back CJ Stokes

QUESTIONABLE

• Cornerback Will Johnson
• Safety Rod Moore
• Cornerback Amorion Walker
• Wide receiver Darrius Clemons
• Safety Zeke Berry
• Safety Keon Sabb

What time does Michigan vs. Rutgers begin?

The opening kickoff for today's game between Michigan and Rutgers is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Michigan Stadium, and it can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan's offensive coordinator Jim Harbaugh in heavy discussions with NFL team

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Michigan Football is gearing up for their Big Ten clash with Rutgers, and the availability report for the game has been disclosed.
  2. Four players have been ruled out for the game, including quarterback Alex Orji, cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and running back CJ Stokes.
  3. Several key players are listed as questionable, which could impact Michigan Football's performance in the upcoming match.

Bottom Line – Navigating Injuries in Big Ten Play:

As the Wolverines prepare for their first Big Ten clash against Rutgers, the injury report paints a mixed picture. While the team is hopeful about some players' availability, the absence of four players and the questionable status of others pose challenges. Not having Mason Graham and Ja'Den McBurrows could present some challenges for Michigan, but they should have enough depth to take care of business against a Rutgers team that has played them tough in recent years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?