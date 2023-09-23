Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 players already ruled OUT vs. Rutgers

In the lead-up to their Big Ten showdown against Rutgers, the Michigan Wolverines have unveiled their weekly injury report. While there's promising news regarding the availability of some players like Will Johnson and Rod Moore, who are expected to play despite prior concerns, the report also delivers some setbacks.

Four players, including quarterback Alex Orji, cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and running back CJ Stokes, have been ruled out for the game. Additionally, several key contributors find themselves listed as questionable, creating uncertainty around Michigan‘s lineup and strategies. Here is the full injury report:

OUT

• Quarterback Alex Orji

• Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows

• Defensive tackle Mason Graham

• Running back CJ Stokes

QUESTIONABLE

• Cornerback Will Johnson

• Safety Rod Moore

• Cornerback Amorion Walker

• Wide receiver Darrius Clemons

• Safety Zeke Berry

• Safety Keon Sabb

What time does Michigan vs. Rutgers begin?

The opening kickoff for today's game between Michigan and Rutgers is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Michigan Stadium, and it can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Football is gearing up for their Big Ten clash with Rutgers, and the availability report for the game has been disclosed. Four players have been ruled out for the game, including quarterback Alex Orji, cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and running back CJ Stokes. Several key players are listed as questionable, which could impact Michigan Football's performance in the upcoming match.

Bottom Line – Navigating Injuries in Big Ten Play:

As the Wolverines prepare for their first Big Ten clash against Rutgers, the injury report paints a mixed picture. While the team is hopeful about some players' availability, the absence of four players and the questionable status of others pose challenges. Not having Mason Graham and Ja'Den McBurrows could present some challenges for Michigan, but they should have enough depth to take care of business against a Rutgers team that has played them tough in recent years.