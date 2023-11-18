Michigan Football Injury Report: Key Starter Ruled OUT vs. Maryland

As the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines gear up for their game against unranked Maryland this Saturday, they face significant challenges. Notably, the team will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a suspension for the remainder of the season. This coaching shake-up adds an extra layer of adversity for the team.

Key Injury Could Impact Michigan

The injury report for the Wolverines has revealed concerning news. Starting offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson has been ruled OUT for today's game. Henderson's role in the offensive line has been crucial for Michigan's gameplay, and his absence is a substantial loss. Additionally, RB Danny Hughes, a key player known for his dynamic playing style, is also OUT. Hughes' absence could notably impact the team's ground game.

Maryland's Injury Report

Maryland, too, is grappling with its own injury woes. Their list of players OUT includes:

Neeo Avery (0)

(0) Ramon Brown (8)

(8) TaMarcus Cooley (14)

(14) Alex Moore (18)

(18) Nolan Ray (25)

(25) Ricardo Cooper (26)

Furthermore, the availability of Colton Spangler (99) remains uncertain as he is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan will play without key offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson and RB Danny Hughes. Maryland's roster also suffers, with six players OUT and Colton Spangler questionable. The absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh adds to Michigan’s challenges.

Bottom Line

Today’s game is shaping up to be a true test of adaptability and depth for both the Michigan Wolverines and Maryland. The Wolverines must quickly adjust their strategy to account for the loss of LaDarius Henderson while also overcoming the absence of Jim Harbaugh. The way both teams manage their roster changes could significantly influence the game's outcome. As the season progresses, overcoming such hurdles is crucial in the journey towards victory.