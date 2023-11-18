Michigan Basketball Suffers Embarrassing Loss In Front of Home Fans

On Friday night, the Michigan basketball team experienced a stunning upset against Long Beach State, an event that was anticipated to be an easy victory. The game, which took a dramatic turn in the second half, saw Long Beach State overcoming a halftime deficit to outscore Michigan by 10 points, culminating in a surprising victory.

What Happened?

Marcus Tsohonis of Long Beach State played a pivotal role in this upset, scoring an impressive 35 points. Meanwhile, for Michigan, Olivier Nkamhoua, Dug McDaniel, and Tray Jackson were the main contributors, scoring a combined 69 points. However, the rest of the team managed only 17 points, a factor that significantly contributed to their defeat.

“We weren't on a string,” said grad transfer forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and gave Michigan its last lead in the final minutes before things unraveled.

“We didn't come out fully prepared. I did a bad job communicating with my team. At the end of the game, we had it. I had some communication errors in the second half that I need to clear up with my team and just have us all on a page together.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Long Beach State upset Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Marcus Tsohonis led the victory with 35 points. Michigan aims to recover in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Bottom Line – What's Next?

In conclusion, the recent defeat of the Michigan Wolverines at the hands of Long Beach State is more than just a statistical upset; it's a testament to the unpredictability and competitive spirit of college basketball. Michigan's basketball team is set to journey to Paradise Island, Bahamas, for a matchup against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis. This exciting game is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, at the Imperial Arena, with the tipoff at 5:00 p.m. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN2.