Michigan football lands No. 2 EDGE in Transfer Portal

The No. 2 ranked Michigan football team may be focusing on No. 3 TCU, as that is who they will play in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve, but that does not mean that Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff have forgotten about building for 2023. The Wolverines have used the NCAA Transfer Portal sparingly over the past couple of seasons, but they seem to be all in on the portal for the 2023 season. According to reports, the Wolverines just landed the No. 2 EDGE in the portal.

Which player did Michigan football just land from the NCAA Transfer Portal?

According to a report from The Michigan Insider, the Michigan Football team has landed former Coastal Carolina EDGE Josaiah Stewart.

From The Michigan Insider:

The edge rusher is ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings, and chose Michigan over Southern California and Louisiana State.

Stewart’s pledge is just the latest in a pretty stellar couple weeks for the Wolverines in the Transfer Portal. Michigan has already landed Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann (No. 1 in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings), Arizona State left guard La’Darius Henderson (No. 11) and Stanford right tackle Myles Hinton (No. 41). In addition, the Wolverines are currently among the favorites to land Indiana tight end AJ Barner (No. 37) and Stanford center Drake Nugent (No. 63).

The Wolverines are not messing around when it comes to adding players via the portal. In fact, Michigan currently ranks No. 1 in the 247Sports NCAA Transfer Portal rankings.