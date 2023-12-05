Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football looking to land Dante Moore from Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines have initiated contact with Dante Moore, a highly-touted quarterback transfer from UCLA, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. This development is particularly significant given the fact that starter J.J. McCarthy will likely enter the NFL Draft. Moore, who is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback available in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings, entered the transfer portal seeking a program that aligns with his developmental needs and aspirations for a starting position.

Why it Makes Sense for Michigan and Dante Moore

Michigan Wolverines have emerged as a potential destination for Moore, with discussions commencing soon after his portal entry. This move could be crucial for Michigan, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding J.J. McCarthy's decision regarding the 2024 NFL Draft and the current lack of a clear successor or backup plan for the quarterback position. Securing a player of Moore's caliber could be pivotal in ensuring the Wolverines' continued competitiveness and success.

“The former Five-Star Plus+ recruit and UCLA transfer quarterback officially entered the transfer portal on Monday night,” Nakos wrote. “Viewed as one of the top names available in the portal, he’s looking to find a home that can help develop him for a starting job, a source close to the quarterback tells On3.

“According to the source, Moore and Michigan have been in touch since he entered the portal around 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. A timetable for a decision has not been established, but the Wolverines would check off several boxes he’s looking for.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Michigan Wolverines are in talks with UCLA QB transfer Dante Moore.
  2. Moore, a top-ranked quarterback, is seeking a new team for development and a starting role.
  3. Michigan’s QB roster could benefit significantly from Moore’s addition, especially amid uncertainties surrounding current players.

The Bottom Line – A Strategic Acquisition

The Michigan Wolverines' engagement with UCLA quarterback transfer Dante Moore represents a thoughtful and strategic effort to strengthen their quarterback roster. Moore's potential arrival could provide the Wolverines with a valuable asset, offering depth and skill to their quarterback position. As the college football landscape continues to evolve, such decisive moves are essential for teams like Michigan to remain at the forefront of competition. The outcome of these discussions could very well shape the future trajectory of Michigan's football program.

