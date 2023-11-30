Michigan Football’s 2024 Quarterback Hunt: Replacement for J.J. McCarthy to enter portal

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former five-star quarterback recruit Dante Moore, a Michigan native, is expected to enter the transfer portal after a 1-year stint with UCLA. Originally committing to Oregon, Moore switched to UCLA before National Signing Day last year. His time with the Bruins was a mixed bag, and now he has decided to take his talents elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines will likely be in the market for a new quarterback in 2024, as J.J. McCarthy will likely depart for the NFL.

A Replacement for J.J. McCarthy?

Assuming McCarthy enters the 2024 NFL Draft, Michigan's quarterback options will be limited to Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, Davis Warren, and 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis. Moore's entry into the portal could present an intriguing opportunity for Michigan, though Matt Zenitz of 247Sports is reporting that Oregon, Florida State, and Miami, could also show interest.

  1. Dante Moore may enter the transfer portal, leaving UCLA.
  2. Michigan Wolverines potentially need a new QB if J.J. McCarthy enters the NFL Draft.
  3. Other teams, including Oregon, Florida State, and Miami, are also vying for Moore.
The Bottom Line – A Game-Changer on the Horizon

In essence, Dante Moore's decision to enter the transfer portal has the potential to be a game-changer for several top college football programs. The Michigan Wolverines, in particular, stand at a crossroads; securing a player of Moore's caliber could be pivotal in maintaining their competitive edge, especially if they lose J.J. McCarthy to the NFL. This unfolding scenario is more than just about filling a position; it's about strategic planning and foresight in the ever-evolving landscape of college football. As the battle for Moore heats up, the implications for the 2024 season and beyond are immense.

