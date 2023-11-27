Michigan Football QB J.J. McCarthy provides injury update

Michigan Football quarterback J.J. McCarthy provides injury update ahead of the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

Michigan Football earned a thrilling victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes this past weekend and is now heading to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had been dealing with a lower leg ailment he suffered against Penn State, has mentioned that the injury is nearly healed, which is promising news ahead of Michigan's matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

McCarthy states that his injury is nearly fully healed

According to McCarthy, his leg is “almost perfectly healed”, and was sure to acknowledge the team training staff for aiding in his recovery.

“My lower leg injury is almost perfectly healed,” McCarthy said during the Big Ten teleconference. “I mean it was a rough couple of weeks, but the athletic training staff did a tremendous job. I attacked treatment every single day. So it’s doing good.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy also disclosed that he's able to stay focused on the upcoming task at hand thanks to his decision to delete social media.

“I just delete all my social media,” McCarthy explained. “I try to stay off it as much as possible because, whatever you consume, visually, it does have an effect on you, whether you know it or not, or whether you allow it to or not. So I just try to completely cut out all the noise and just focus on what’s in front of me and stay present with my teammates.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Football enjoyed an undefeated regular season and now heads to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been dealing with a lower leg injury for the past few weeks. According to McCarthy, his injury is nearly 100% healed, and he's also deleted all social media to help focus on the upcoming challenge

Bottom Line: Can McCarthy lead the Wolverines to another win?

The Wolverines are gearing up to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Big Ten Championship game next Saturday night.

Set to be broadcast on Fox and slated for an 8:00 PM EST start, the question looms: Will McCarthy propel the Wolverines to extend their winning streak?