Jim Harbaugh praises Michigan Football offensive line for performance vs. Buckeyes

The Michigan Football offensive line is drawing rave reviews from head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Michigan Wolverines didn't miss a beat without head coach Jim Harbaugh. They achieved a flawless 3-0 record during his absence, culminating in a thrilling victory over their rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, at Michigan Stadium this past Saturday afternoon. And the Michigan Football offensive line is drawing key praise from Harbaugh thanks to their performance against the Buckeyes.

The performance of Trente Jones was singled out by Harbaugh

Following the devastating injury to Zak Zinter, the offensive line was shaken up by acting head coach Sherrone Moore. And Harbaugh particularly singled out the performance of Trente Jones.

“Tremendous,” Harbaugh said of the offensive line’s showing. “And when Zak went out, Karsen came down to right guard and then Trente Jones came in at right tackle. Somebody that doesn't get a lot of recognition, so let me talk about Trente a little bit. … He’s one of my favorite players. I love seeing No. 53 out there. He's been an extra O-lineman; he’s been a selfless player.”

“And went in at right tackle, played great. You hate to see that Zak is hurt, but what an opportunity now for Trente to show what he can do as that next man up. I am so excited to watch him.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Saturday at Michigan Stadium, the 3rd and final game of head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension Acting head coach Sherrone Moore shuffled the offensive line after the injury to Zak Zinter. Harbaugh singled out the performance of Trente Jones as well as the rest of the Michigan Football offensive line.

Bottom Line: Can Michigan remain undefeated?

The Wolverines concluded their flawless regular season against the Buckeyes last Saturday and are now en route to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

They'll be facing the Iowa Hawkeyes, and it will mark the return of Harbaugh to the Michigan sidelines. Can the Wolverines continue their winning streak?