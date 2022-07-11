Michigan Football releases statement after death of Gary Moeller

The University of Michigan extended family suffered a loss earlier today, as former Michigan Wolverines head coach Gary Moeller passed away at the age of 81. No cause of death has yet been announced.

Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler, served as head coach of the Wolverines from 1990 to 1994, and earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 1991 and 1992.

After coaching at Illinois, Moeller would make his way to Michigan in 1980, being brought on as quarterbacks coach. During his time in Ann Arbor, he’d coach the Wolverines to a 44-13-3 record, winning four Bowl games including the 1993 Rose Bowl in the form of a 38-31 victory over the Washington Huskies. They’d also win 19 consecutive conference games, a record that would stand until 2007.

Shortly after the sad news was confirmed, the Wolverines released the following statement on social media:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Gary Moeller today. Our thoughts are with his wife Ann and the rest of the Moeller family.”

A short video tribute was also released:

Coach Moeller – simply the best. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rpRD1rmVLq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 11, 2022

The former Michigan coach also spent time in the NFL

Following his tenure in Ann Arbor, Moeller would also coach in the NFL, joining the Cincinnati Bengals as a tight ends coach before eventually being hired by the Detroit Lions assistant head coach and linebackers coach; he’d later briefly serve as head coach following the resignation of Bobby Ross during the 2000 season.

Former Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr also reacted to the said news, calling him a man “of integrity and high character”.

“Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character,” Carr said in a statement. “I admired him, I respected him and I loved him.”

