J.J. McCarthy becomes first Michigan QB to be named Big Ten QB of the Year since 2011

J.J. McCarthy just became the first Michigan QB to be named Big Ten QB of the Year since 2011.

In a season marked by triumphs and milestones, the Michigan Wolverines have another reason to celebrate. Following their thrilling 30-24 victory over Ohio State, which solidified their undefeated season and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year for the 2023 season. This achievement marks the first time a Michigan quarterback has received the prestigious honor since Denard Robinson in 2011.

J.J. McCarthy channels inner Patrick Mahomes

A Stellar Performance

McCarthy's performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. The junior quarterback has been a pivotal force behind the Wolverines' success, completing an impressive 74.3% of his passes for 2,483 yards. His precision and decision-making have led to 19 touchdown passes with only four interceptions, showcasing his ability to lead the offense effectively. Additionally, McCarthy has demonstrated his versatility and athleticism by rushing for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries.

Historic Achievement for Michigan

The announcement of McCarthy as the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year is a significant moment for the University of Michigan. It's been over a decade since a Wolverine quarterback has claimed this accolade, highlighting the exceptional nature of McCarthy's season. His leadership and skill have been instrumental in guiding Michigan to a 12-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. First Since 2011: J.J. McCarthy is the first Michigan quarterback to be named Big Ten Quarterback of the Year since Denard Robinson in 2011.
  2. Impressive Season Stats: McCarthy has completed 74.3% of his passes for 2,483 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, along with adding 181 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
  3. Guiding Michigan to Success: McCarthy's performance has been crucial in leading the Wolverines to an undefeated season and their third consecutive Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

The Bottom Line – McCarthy's Impactful Leadership

J.J. McCarthy's recognition as the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year is a testament to his exceptional play and leadership throughout the season. His contributions have not only etched his name in Michigan's storied history but also set the stage for the Wolverines' continued pursuit of excellence. As Michigan prepares to face Iowa in the upcoming Big Ten Championship Game, all eyes will be on McCarthy to lead the team with the same poise and skill that have defined his remarkable season. With such a dynamic quarterback at the helm, the Wolverines are well-positioned for success in their quest for a championship title.

