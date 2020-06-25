41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 25, 2020
type here...

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order paves way for return of Michigan sports

General Topic
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Sports in the state of Michigan and across the world were put on hold a few months back thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

And now, Michigan is laying the groundwork to officially let sports resume, though fans won’t be present just yet.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following executive order earlier today:

“Good news, sports fans,” Governor Whitmer said in a news release. “We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan. While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe. We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”



The Detroit Tigers will be beginning training camp on July 1 at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit.

All activities at professional sports complexes state-wide will be under mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and social distancing guidelines will remain in effect.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings Dylan Larkin models mask to support Ted Lindsay Autism Foundation [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
If you are looking to help support an amazing cause while staying safe at the same time, this one if for you. Take a look...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford, other Detroit Lions don’t care about NFLPA recommendations [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Saturday, the NFLPA released a statement that recommended NFL players stop working out in private groups. "Please be advised that it is our consensus...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Red Wings GM Ken Holland reveals the one trade he wouldn’t have done today

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland was honored yesterday by being elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2020 for...
Read more
General Topic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order paves way for return of Michigan sports

Michael Whitaker - 0
Sports in the state of Michigan and across the world were put on hold a few months back thanks to the spread of the...
Read more

Related news

General Topic

NASCAR drivers push Bubba Wallace’s car to front of pack day after noose incident [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, NASCAR officials revealed that a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway and that an investigation has been...
Read more
General Topic

Top-Notch 2020 Sports Video Games

George Blouth - 0
Competitiveness is at the core of sports. Matches are exciting to watch because they pin one team against another and the better one always...
Read more
General Topic

Spencer Torkelson gets special shoutout from good friend Guy Fieri

Michael Whitaker - 0
Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson just gained plenty of new fans in his new MLB home of Detroit, Michigan. But while he already had...
Read more
General Topic

Spencer Torkelson’s first tweet as a Detroit Tiger is short but sweet

Don Drysdale - 0
The newest member of the Detroit Tigers organization is 3B Spencer Torkelson. The Tigers made Torkelson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.