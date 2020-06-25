Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order paves way for return of Michigan sports

Sports in the state of Michigan and across the world were put on hold a few months back thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

And now, Michigan is laying the groundwork to officially let sports resume, though fans won’t be present just yet.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following executive order earlier today:

“Good news, sports fans,” Governor Whitmer said in a news release. “We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan. While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe. We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”