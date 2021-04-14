Michigan HC Juwan Howard comments on Eli Brooks decision for 2021-22 season

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday afternoon, Michigan guard Eli Brooks took to social media to announce that he will be returning to the Wolverines for the 2021-22 season.

Following the announcement, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard posted the following message to Twitter, explaining that having Brooks back is going to help the team, the culture, and Howard, himself.

Today is a 🙏🏽🙏🏽 day! Having the “Professor” back is only going help our team, our culture and me! Eli never ceases to amaze us with his knowledge of the game, but its his zest for life and it’s deeper meaning I admire the most. I’m ready for class! https://t.co/Ru3VehspEF — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) April 14, 2021

BONUS CONTENT:

Do you feel the same way that I do about the future of Detroit Lions football?

When it comes to drinking the proverbial Detroit Lions “Kool-Aid” there is nobody (and I mean NOBODY) who chugs more than yours truly. Most years, I somehow convince myself that if everything goes right, the Lions could actually win the division and make a run in the NFL Playoffs.

Unfortunately, over the past couple of seasons, my expectations remained low, mostly because I knew that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia were both incompetent at their job. Quinn had zero clue how to build a legit NFL roster and Patricia was just as bad at developing the players he was given.

But the Lions have finally taken out the trash and a new regime is in place, a regime that has many Lions fans believing that the future is bright for a franchise (and fan base) that has suffered for way too long.

That regime is headed by GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Both Holmes and Campbell have done everything right since being hired. From getting a haul in return for Matthew Stafford to building what looks to be a very good coaching staff, Holmes and Campbell have given us all hope that better days are coming for Detroit Lions football.

