Michigan HC Sherrone Moore reveals 3 things that will be emphasized under his leadership

On Friday night, news broke that Sherrone Moore had been hired to replace Jim Harbaugh as the head coach of the Michigan Football team. Less than 24 hours later, Moore was officially introduced by Michigan AD Warde Manuel as the Wolverines' head coach. During his introductory presser, Manuel told reporters that the Michigan Football program will emphasize three things under his leadership. “The Process, The Pursuit, and The Standard.”

Building on a Legacy

Moore's emphasis on these three aspects signals a commitment to not only maintaining the high standards set by his predecessor, Jim Harbaugh but also to fostering a culture of continuous growth and relentless pursuit of excellence. His approach is not just about winning games; it's about creating a sustainable and successful program that excels in all aspects.

“We talk about the process over the prize,” Moore said. “We have the prize, but we're hungry for more. Now is the start of the process. We're going to walk in the building every day like it's the Monday of the national championship game. We will continue to attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, and I promise you…we will smash.”

A Triad of Excellence

The Process: Sherrone Moore stressed the importance of focusing on the process rather than just the outcome. His philosophy is to nurture a mindset where every day is approached with the intensity and focus of a national championship game. This approach aims to instill discipline and a consistent work ethic in the team. The Pursuit: Moore’s vision involves a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the field. This encompasses not just physical training and tactics but also mental preparation and character building. Moore’s emphasis on ‘pursuit' underlines his commitment to striving for the highest standards in every aspect of the program. The Standard: Under Sherrone Moore's leadership, the standard set by the team's recent success is not just to be maintained, but to be exceeded. He aims to push the boundaries of what's possible, continuing to raise the bar for the team. This standard serves as a constant reminder to the players and staff of the level of excellence expected from a program like Michigan Football.



Sherrone Moore emphasizes “The Process, The Pursuit, and The Standard” as the core principles of his leadership at Michigan Football. His focus is on the journey and the relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the field, fostering a culture of high performance. Moore aims to build upon Michigan's legacy with a commitment to exceed established standards and instill a consistent work ethic and discipline in the team.

The Bottom Line – A New Chapter with Familiar Zeal

Under Sherrone Moore, Michigan Football embarks on a new chapter, one that is deeply rooted in the principles of process, pursuit, and standard. Moore's vision is clear: he aims to build upon the legacy left by Jim Harbaugh, taking the program to new heights with unwavering enthusiasm and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As he puts it, “We will continue to attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, and I promise you…we will smash.”