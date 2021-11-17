Michigan OC Josh Gattis declares Aidan Hutchinson as the Big Ten’s top player

Talk about high praise.

Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis stated that he believes defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the Big Ten’s best player, and that he should be entered into the Heisman Trophy talks:

Of course, he’s having a superb season for Michigan, earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the wake of his seven-tackle, three-sack afternoon in his team’s victory over Penn State. He’s just the fourth Wolverine to record three sacks in a game since 2000.

You can bet that he’ll almost certainly enjoy a productive NFL career.

