Michigan OC Josh Gattis declares Aidan Hutchinson as the Big Ten’s top player

Talk about high praise.

Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis stated that he believes defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the Big Ten’s best player, and that he should be entered into the Heisman Trophy talks:

#Michigan OC Josh Gattis says Aidan Hutchinson is the “absolute best player in college football” this season. Gattis acknowledges he’s an offensive coach speaking about a defensive player but thinks Hutchinson deserves to be in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) November 17, 2021

Of course, he’s having a superb season for Michigan, earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the wake of his seven-tackle, three-sack afternoon in his team’s victory over Penn State. He’s just the fourth Wolverine to record three sacks in a game since 2000.

You can bet that he’ll almost certainly enjoy a productive NFL career.