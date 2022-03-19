Michigan players and coaches go crazy in locker room following win over Tennessee [Video]

They did it!

Michigan certainly had their doubters after what was a roller coaster of a season but on Saturday, they made some believers following their 76-68 win over No. 3 seed Tennessee.

With the win, the Wolverines will now play in their fifth-straight Sweet 16 against either No. 7 Ohio State or No. 2 Villanova.

Following the win, the Wolverines players and coaches went CRAZY in the locker room.

Check it out.

Juwan Howard and Michigan celebrating after making the Sweet 16 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aPES0CjKUN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

For the fifth-straight season, the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16 following a 76-68 win over No. 3 Tennessee.

It was not the prettiest performance by the Wolverines as they turned the ball over 15 times in the contest and gave up numerous uncontested layups to the Volunteers guards.

But when all was said and done, Hunter Dickinson dominated with 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Michigan outscore Tennessee 44-31 in the second half.

Up next for the Wolverines will be either No. 2 Villanova or No. 7 Ohio State.

