Michigan RB Blake Corum releases video to announce intentions for 2024

In a significant announcement for the University of Michigan and its football program, star running back Blake Corum took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his decision about his future. Fresh off an incredible National Championship victory with the Wolverines, Corum has officially declared his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the end of a remarkable collegiate career.

Michigan, thank you for everything!! Onto the next chapter in my journey!! #2024nfldraft pic.twitter.com/ue6W0GPGvm — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 14, 2024

Corum's Stellar Legacy at Michigan

Blake Corum leaves behind an illustrious legacy at Michigan, holding the record as the all-time single-season and career touchdown leader for the Wolverines. His contributions on the field have been monumental, earning him a place among the greatest players to don the maize and blue. Corum's dynamic playing style, combined with his leadership skills, has made him a pivotal figure in Michigan's recent success.

A Grateful Farewell

In his video announcement, Corum expressed gratitude for his time at Michigan, thanking coaches, teammates, and fans for their support. His message resonated with a sense of accomplishment and readiness to embark on the next chapter of his career. As Corum prepares to transition to the NFL, his impact on the Michigan program remains a significant part of his legacy.

Bottom Line: A New Chapter Begins

Blake Corum's decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft is a moment of both celebration and transition. His record-setting performances at Michigan have set the stage for what promises to be an exciting NFL career. As he moves forward, Corum carries with him the best wishes of the entire Michigan community. His journey from a celebrated college athlete to a potential NFL star will be one to watch closely. Thank you, Blake Corum, for the unforgettable moments and best of luck in your professional endeavors.